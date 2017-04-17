New Chris Stapleton Music, Brad Paisley Goes Small Town & More in Weekend Celebrity Wrap-Up!

By: Roxanne Steele

Hope you had a beautiful Easter weekend! Brad Paisley headed back to Franklin, Tennessee on Saturday to film his new music video for “Heaven South” and of course the fans turned out! The streets had to be shut down!

Okay tomorrow at 5 in the Franklin TN town square, we are playing a song and shooting a video. I need country fans. You're all invited. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) April 15, 2017

We can’t wait to see the video Brad!

I love this sweet picture Justin Moore shared of his baby girls on Easter.

Happy Easter from my family to yours pic.twitter.com/02IeoqaQjb — Justin Moore (@JustinColeMoore) April 16, 2017

Chris Stapleton got everyone excited this weekend when he dropped a new song off his new album which is set to be released on May 5th.

Listen to "Broken Halos", the lead track on From A Room: Volume 1. https://t.co/82Pke3eqGm — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) April 14, 2017

Speaking of new music, Harry Styles was the musical guest on SNL and played his new song that lots of people say is about Taylor Swift! Check it out!

All the stars were out at Coachella over the weekend! Selena Gomez and The Weeknd continue their love affair!

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Rihanna shined bright like a diamond!

" I can't go home yet, cuz enough people ain't seen my outfit " A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:01am PDT

Lady Gaga headlined Coachella and stole the show!

She also filmed scenes from her upcoming movie A Star Is Born at Coachella! Bradley Cooper is directing and co-starring in the remake of a remake of a remake… Gaga will be a country crooner in the remake and Cooper will be her rocker mentor. Can’t wait to see this film!

A STAR IS BORN will "introduce" Stefani Germanotta (@ladygaga), costarring & directed by Bradley Cooper. FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/KarSyEIEL8 — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) April 17, 2017

Did you have any favorites moments from the weekend? Feel free to share them with me!