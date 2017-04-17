Maren Morris Birthday Celebration In Michigan And Las Vegas!

April 17, 2017 7:37 AM By Rachael Hunter

Last week that Maren Morris celebrated her actual 27th birthday in Michigan at her boyfriend’s, Ryan Hurd, family lake house on the west side of the state.“My boyfriend Ryan, he’s from Michigan. They have, like, a little lake house up there. So, yeah, we went up there for two days. It was just nice to wake up and sleep in and not look at my calendar and just have nothing on the books. So, yeah, we celebrated by doing absolutely nothing.”

The night before however, they partied in Las Vegas. The phrase “Vegas at the Mandarin” became more than just a line in Maren Morris‘ song “Rich” over ACM weekend earlier this month. We just found out that’s where the New Female Vocalist of the Year held an early birthday celebration with family and friends. Just nine days shy of her 27th birthday, Maren hit the rooftop of the Mandarin hotel in Vegas to celebrate the past year of her life.

gettyimages 6638972161 Maren Morris Birthday Celebration In Michigan And Las Vegas!

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd arrive for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards. (Photo: TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty Images)

She even managed to chow down on a tiramisu cake, topped with a longhorn skull, which was inspired by the tattoo on her inner bicep.

