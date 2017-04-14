Sam Hunt is Getting Married — this Saturday!

By: Jon Corrigan

Hannah Lee Fowler will be a point of envy for millions of women tomorrow, as the fiancee/soon-to-be-wife of Sam Hunt will wed the country singer.

TMZ reports the ceremony, which comes just four months into their engagement, will take place in Hunts hometown of Cedartown, Georgia and include only close family and friends.

The ceremony and reception will be videotaped, but Hunt and Fowler don’t intend to sell their wedding photos to any media outlets.

The couple’s most recent public appearance came at the ACM Awards earlier this month, when Hunt sought out Fowler in the audience during his live performance.