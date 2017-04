By:Roxanne Steele

Big show tonight with WYCD at Coyote Joes with Parmalee!! The guys called up today and we chatted about their new single, “Sunday Morning” and they revealed details on their NEW album! Take a listen.

Parmalee has so many incredible songs. ┬áThis one is a favorite of mine because we can’t out run these roots…..

Get your tickets Detroit and come see Parmalee TONIGHT at Coyote Joes in Shelby Township!  See you there!