Linda Lee: How to Make a Donation to St. Jude in Her Honor

By: Jon Corrigan

In the days and weeks following the passing of WYCD’s Linda Lee, we’ve gotten a number of inquiries asking how to make a monetary donation in her honor.

For years, Linda was a crusader for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, putting her heart and soul into WYCD’s annual radiothon.

“She had such a drive and huge passion to do all she could to help the children that were diagnosed with cancer.” Linda’s sister, Jennifer, said. “She also learned that St. Jude not only provides treatment for the sick children but their families as well. No family will ever receive a bill from St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Knowing this, drove her passion even stronger to help all that she could. Just her knowing she was making a difference fulfilled her in a way no one can describe.”

“Her big passion was children and she always had a huge connection with every child that crossed her path of life,” she continued. “Children always put a smile on her face.”

As a result of Linda’s compassion, St. Jude has set up a page to make donations on her behalf.

Click to donate: www.stjude.org/radio/wycd