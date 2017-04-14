Comedian Paul Mecurio At Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle This Weekend!

Emmy & Peabody award winning comedian Paul Mecurio stopped by the Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald studio today before his weekend stay at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle.

Mecurio, a contributor to The Daily Show and host of his award winning podcast, 2 Chairs and a Microphone, is one of our favorite comedians. During our talk we discuss the fact that Home Depot is a retirement home for electricians and plumbers who don’t stay in their own department!

Paul is also married to his high school sweetheart and has a 10 year old son. Paul says, “My act isn’t even an act anymore. I just live my life and then talk about it. I get into confrontations with people because I think there’s no customer service anymore so I say something. Cuz if you don’t say anything, then nothing changes.”