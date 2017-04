Like a lot of people, Brett Young does his best to stay healthy especially since he’s got to stay in shape to perform, but every once in a while he allows himself an indulgence or two.

As for what his favorite cheat foods are, well that depends on what city he’s in at the time. For example, Brett says he’ll probably get some deep dish pizza if he’s in Chicago, or maybe In and Out burger in Los Angeles.

But if he had to choose his absolute favorite cheat dish, Brett admits, “it would be pizza.”