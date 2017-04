Glenn Jacobs, a.k.a. WWE Superstar Kane, is running for mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. He officially filed his papers on March 1 and will be running as a Republican. Jacobs has owned an insurance business in the area for many years, along with his wife.

He released his official campaign video the other day.

Even though we can’t vote for him, we wish him the best of luck. Hopefully he doesn’t choke slam his opponent if he loses.