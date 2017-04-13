Walmart Offering Discounts For Online Orders Delivered To Local Stores

In effort to compete with sellers like Amazon, Walmart is rolling out a new discount for online shoppers on thousands of items.

As of April 19th, Walmart will offer a discount to customers who ship purchases to one of their more than 4,700 U.S. stores instead of to a home or elsewhere. For example, if you order a $1,698 flat-screen TV, you will be given the option to ship the item to a store or have it sent elsewhere. If you choose to ship the TV to a store, Walmart will knock $50 off your purchase price.

In order to qualify, customers have to go to their local Walmart to pick their orders up.

Source: Business Insider