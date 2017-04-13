Walmart Offering Discounts For Online Orders Delivered To Local Stores

April 13, 2017 6:01 AM By Steve Grunwald

In effort to compete with sellers like Amazon, Walmart is rolling out a new discount for online shoppers on thousands of items.

As of April 19th, Walmart will offer a discount to customers who ship purchases to one of their more than 4,700 U.S. stores instead of to a home or elsewhere. For example, if you order a $1,698 flat-screen TV, you will be given the option to ship the item to a store or have it sent elsewhere. If you choose to ship the TV to a store, Walmart will knock $50 off your purchase price.

In order to qualify, customers have to go to their local Walmart to pick their orders up.

Source: Business Insider

More from Steve Grunwald
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Kid Rock Pens Linda Lee Tribute, Calls WYCDKid Rock wrote a short passage about Linda on his website and called WYCD this morning during her tribute show.
Rob Stone's Tribute to Linda Lee During ACMsRob Stone gave Linda Lee a shout out on country music's biggest stage.

Listen Live