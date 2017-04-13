United Airlines CEO Promises “This Will Never Happen Again”

United Airlines is still in damage control mode after Sunday’s brutal removal of a man from a United flight went viral. Oscar Munoz, United Airlines CEO, said he felt “shame” yesterday on ABC News “Good Morning America” after watching the video of airport police dragging a bloodied passenger from one of his airline’s flights.

“This will never happen again,” Munoz said in the exclusive interview. “We are not going to put a law enforcement official onto a plane to take them off … to remove a booked, paid, seated passenger. We can’t do that.” To try and make things right, the airline announced it would compensate everyone on board the flight for the full price of their ticket.

Munoz also apologized again to Dr. David Dao, the Louisville-area doctor who was forcibly removed from the plane. The reason it took so long to issue a public apology? Munos says a more forceful reaction was delayed because he was still gathering the facts.