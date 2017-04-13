Is Miranda Lambert Engaged?

Miranda Lambert’s love life seems to be doing just fine these days. If you believe the tabloids, she may be headed for the altar. According to “OK!” magazine, Miranda’s beau Anderson East popped the question following her big wins at the ACM Awards earlier this month.

“It’s incredible news,” a so-called source tells the mag. “Miranda and Anderson had talked about marriage in a casual way, but she never thought it was real. But word is he popped the question right after her big night!”

If true, the engagement comes just two years after her marriage to Blake Shelton fell apart. “Miranda says she’s finally over Blake,” the insider adds. “Even though Anderson’s younger, she feels he’s more mature than Blake ever was. He makes her feel so secure.”

So far neither Miranda or Anderson have confirmed the report, which also claims they are planning to tie the knot in Nashville in the fall.