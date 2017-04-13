Heidi Montag Weeps Seeing Ultrasound of Her & Spencer Pratt’s Baby

By: Jon Corrigan

Heidi Montag and husband Spencer Pratt are going to be parents.

The former reality TV couple announced Wednesday they’re expecting their first child, giving E! News an exclusive first look.

Spencer filmed an emotional Heidi seeing their baby in an ultrasound for the first time, unable to hold back her tears.

“Oh my gosh,” she gasps. “Oh my gosh! It’s so big. I can’t believe that’s ours! That’s so exciting!”

The technician wasn’t about to reveal the baby’s sex just yet, but Spencer says Heidi is beyond prepared for motherhood.

“Heidi has wanted to be a mom since the day I met her,” Spencer said. “She has planned for and thought about this.”