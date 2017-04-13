“Friends” Gets The Off-Broadway Treatment

“Friends” is getting a reboot, but not on Netflix. No…Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe will return as an off-Broadway musical.

Bob and Tobly McSmith are responsible for “Friends! The Musical!” The duo – who’ve also written “90210! The Musicial,” “Kardashian: The Musical,” and “Full House! The Musical” – have created a song list infested with references to characters, catchphrases, and jokes that were central to the show.

At this point, there’s no indication that Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, or Lisa Kudrow will show up – even though TV cast members have been known to stop by. “Friends! The Musical!” opens this fall. Here’s a list of the songs: