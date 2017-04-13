“Friends” Gets The Off-Broadway Treatment

“Friends” is getting a reboot, but not on Netflix. No…Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe will return as an off-Broadway musical.
Bob and Tobly McSmith are responsible for “Friends! The Musical!” The duo – who’ve also written “90210! The Musicial,” “Kardashian: The Musical,” and “Full House! The Musical” – have created a song list infested with references to characters, catchphrases, and jokes that were central to the show.
At this point, there’s no indication that Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, or Lisa Kudrow will show up – even though TV cast members have been known to stop by. “Friends! The Musical!” opens this fall. Here’s a list of the songs:
- “The Only Coffee Shop in New York City”
- “45 Grove Street — How Can We Afford This Place?”
- “How You Doing, Ladies?”
- “Hey Ugly Naked Guy Who Lives Across the Street!”
- “We Were On a Break!”
- “I’m Gonna Hump U”
- “Oh. My. God. It’s Janice!”
- “Will They or Won’t They”
- “The Ballad of Fat Monica”
- “Could I Be Anymore…..in Love with Monica”
- “The One Where We Make a Million Dollars An Episode”
- “We’ll Always Be There For You”