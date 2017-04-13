Actress Abigail Breslin Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted

When it comes to sexual assault, Abigail Breslin knows what she’s talking about. The 20-year-old finally revealed that she was a victim herself.

In case you missed it, Abigail shared an Instagram photo in support of Sexual Assault Awareness Month that read, “You are not obligated to have sex with someone that you’re in a relationship with. Dating is not consent. Marriage is not consent.” The caption read, “I knew my assailant.”

Although the “Scream Queens” star didn’t go into detail, she received an outpouring of support from fans and friends after her news. Sarah Hyland said, “Proud of you, Abs,” and Debra Messing said, “I love you, Abbie. [Your] strength and testimony means so much to too many.”