Zac Brown Did Not Inspire Drake White To Have Lots Of Kids

April 12, 2017 6:14 AM By Steve Grunwald

Drake White got a chance to open for Zac Brown Band, which means he had a lot of time to be around Zac and his family, including his five kids. But seeing Zac with his big brood didn’t exactly inspire Drake to follow in his footsteps.

Drake say that while he and his wife, Alex, do want kids, he thinks, “two or three sounds pretty good.”

Drake had a chance to meet Zac’s four daughters, and admits they were constantly asking a lot of questions, although they weren’t annoying. He offers, “it was cute like, wow they’re really curious about all this stuff.”

