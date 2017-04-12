Twins Ask Tigers To Fumigate Clubhouse After Sickly Red Sox Visit

April 12, 2017 6:29 AM By Chuck Edwards

Sure, some people may not like the Boston Red Sox, but when the Minnesota Twins say they stink, they are taking it to a whole new level. That’s because the Twins asked the Detroit Tigers to fumigate the visiting clubhouse at Comerica Park ahead of yesterday’s three-game series.

Okay, it isn’t so much because the Boston Red Sox stink—although a 4-3 record is nothing to brag about—as much as the team may be struggling due to battling a team-wide flu bug.

Meanwhile, the Twins are off to a surprising 5-1 start which is why they are taking these serious precautions to make sure something fluky doesn’t halt the early-season momentum.

After the Sox spent four days spreading germs in the clubhouse, the Twins want to make sure the clubhouse is swept.

gettyimages 667327132 Twins Ask Tigers To Fumigate Clubhouse After Sickly Red Sox Visit

James McCann of the Detroit Tigers rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Although, after yesterday’s 2-1 loss, they just might be.

  • The news of the Twins’ demand that the Tigers fumigate the visitor clubhouse at Comerica comes on the heels of the Red Sox doing the exact same thing in the home clubhouse at Fenway Park.
