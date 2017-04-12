Trailer Released for Upcoming Film on 1967 Detroit Riots

April 12, 2017 10:16 AM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

The first trailer for Detroit, a film centered around the 1967 Detroit riots, has been released.

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow, who’s created films like Zero Dark Thirty and The Hurt Locker, Detroit tells the story of the bloody riots in the summer of ’67, which left 43 people dead, 1,189 injured and over 7,200 arrests.

Notable cast members: John Krasinski, Kaitlyn Dever, Will Poulter, Jack Reynor, Hannah Murray, John Boyega, Anthony Mackie and more.

Detroit hits theaters August 4.

More from Jon Corrigan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Kid Rock Pens Linda Lee Tribute, Calls WYCDKid Rock wrote a short passage about Linda on his website and called WYCD this morning during her tribute show.
Rob Stone's Tribute to Linda Lee During ACMsRob Stone gave Linda Lee a shout out on country music's biggest stage.
The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!

Listen Live