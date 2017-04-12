LBT’s Kimberly Schlapman To Debut Kitchenware On HSN

April 12, 2017 7:45 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Little Big Town member Kimberly Schlapman has added a line of kitchen goods to her growing cooking empire. The line, called Love & Daisies, will be featured on the Home Shopping Network on April 19th.

Kimberly told People.com, “Cooking is just my passion. My first set of dishes my daddy bought for me when I was a little girl. And I still have them today. I meet no stranger when it comes to a pretty dish. So when I found out we could do this beautiful line of kitchen and home things with HSN, I was like, ‘I’m in.’”

Love & Daisies includes pans and knife sets.

The line is partially named after Kimberly’s daughter, Daisy, who Kimberly says has grown up cooking alongside her singing mommy.

Kimberly first expanded into home goods in 2015 with her Oh Gussie! line exclusive to Cracker Barrel. Her cookbook, Oh Gussie!: Cooking and Visiting in Kimberly’s Southern Kitchen let to hosting her own cooking show on GAC, Kimberly’s Simply Southern.

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Kid Rock Pens Linda Lee Tribute, Calls WYCDKid Rock wrote a short passage about Linda on his website and called WYCD this morning during her tribute show.
Rob Stone's Tribute to Linda Lee During ACMsRob Stone gave Linda Lee a shout out on country music's biggest stage.

Listen Live