LBT’s Kimberly Schlapman To Debut Kitchenware On HSN

Little Big Town member Kimberly Schlapman has added a line of kitchen goods to her growing cooking empire. The line, called Love & Daisies, will be featured on the Home Shopping Network on April 19th.

Kimberly told People.com, “Cooking is just my passion. My first set of dishes my daddy bought for me when I was a little girl. And I still have them today. I meet no stranger when it comes to a pretty dish. So when I found out we could do this beautiful line of kitchen and home things with HSN, I was like, ‘I’m in.’”

Love & Daisies includes pans and knife sets.

The line is partially named after Kimberly’s daughter, Daisy, who Kimberly says has grown up cooking alongside her singing mommy.

Kimberly first expanded into home goods in 2015 with her Oh Gussie! line exclusive to Cracker Barrel. Her cookbook, Oh Gussie!: Cooking and Visiting in Kimberly’s Southern Kitchen let to hosting her own cooking show on GAC, Kimberly’s Simply Southern.