Blake Shelton Crashes Grand Ole Opry for Surprise Performance

By Abby Hassler

Country music star Blake Shelton shocked a packed crowd at the Grand Ole Opry Tuesday night (April 11) when he walked out on stage for a surprise performance.

The lineup was already outstanding that night, featuring the likes of Keith Urban, Rascal Flatts, Terri Clark, Montgomery Gentry, Home Free and the Del McCoury Band, according to CMT News.

When emcee Bill Cody introduced the show’s surprise guest, saying, “You knew him from The Voice,” the packed house erupted into applause as Shelton walked out. He then performed a couple of his hit singles, “Ol’ Red” and “Honey Bee.”

Later, the star joked about the moment over social media, simply writing, “Surprise b—-!”

