The Story Behind A Thousand Horses’ Michael Hobby’s Tattoo

April 11, 2017 6:43 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

While it isn’t uncommon for musicians to have tattoos, believe it or not Michael Hobby is the only member of A Thousand Horses with any ink, and his has very special meaning to him.

In the band’s new tune “Preachin to the Choir” they sing, “every tattoo’s got a story to tell” and that’s certainly true for Michael’s ink. He and two of his brothers got the initials of their brother who passed away from cancer tattooed underneath their arm.

“I do have a tattoo with a story to tell and I feel like a lot of people do that I know, and people we’ve met out on the road,” he says. “So that’s where it rang true to me.”

  • Don’t forget.. A Thousand Horses will be Downtown Detroit at Campus Martius for The Night Before Concert! For FREE!! Thursday, June 29th at 5p, the night before the WYCD Hoedown!!
