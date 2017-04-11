The Story Behind A Thousand Horses’ Michael Hobby’s Tattoo

While it isn’t uncommon for musicians to have tattoos, believe it or not Michael Hobby is the only member of A Thousand Horses with any ink, and his has very special meaning to him.

In the band’s new tune “Preachin to the Choir” they sing, “every tattoo’s got a story to tell” and that’s certainly true for Michael’s ink. He and two of his brothers got the initials of their brother who passed away from cancer tattooed underneath their arm.

“I do have a tattoo with a story to tell and I feel like a lot of people do that I know, and people we’ve met out on the road,” he says. “So that’s where it rang true to me.”