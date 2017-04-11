The Rainbow Connection Has Been Making Dreams Come True For 30 Years!

The evening at the MGM Grand Detroit celebrates the Rainbow Connection’s more than 30 years and 3,200 dreams come true. An evening full of “movie magic” surprises!

Dream Makers Ball Saturday, April 22 MGM Grand Detroit Cocktails at 6pm followed by dinner, live auction and dancing (Trilogy Band performing)

An amazing live auction!

· Four tickets to Faster Horses Festival at Michigan Speedway July 21-23 with campsite PLUS RV rental!

· Four tickets to see KID ROCK at the NEW LITTLE CEASAR ARENA – best part is that the winner CHOOSES the date! PLUS autographed and framed “Cocky” Vinyl album

· Trip to New York to watch the US Open Tennis Championship from the Mercedes Benz Hospitality Suite

· Experience four hours of shooting fun WITH a SWAT Team! Receive range instructions from professionals at Close Quarters Tactical. You will team up with a SWAT Team to “clear” the shoot house!

Tickets on sale at our website rainbowconnection.org or give us a call at (248)601-9474

Wish Ambassador this year is Alyssa – she is AMAZING!

She was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma at age 12 – through her fierce battle she lost her left leg and now has a prosthetic. Through it all she never lost hope or strength. She graduates from high school this year with honors and will be attending University of Michigan in the fall. She will be at the ball to share her inspiring story.