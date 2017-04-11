Roxanne’s Hometown Rundown!

I’m so excited to launch a new community feature called “Hometown Rundown.” There is always SO much going on in our communities that don’t always get talked about. This is a place to share your charity events, from 5K walks, your church fish fry, cancer fundraisers, school events and more. Whatever is going on in your “hometown” let us know. Feel free to email me roxanne@wycd.com

Here’s a few events you can support.

St. Valentine Church The parish is celebrating their 70th Anniversary on April 22nd. Join them for mass, dinner, dancing and a silent auction to support the school and the great work they do in the community. More info HERE!

St. Mary’s Catholic School Masquerade on April 29 at St. Mary’s, 800 Orchard Street in Saint Clair, MI Come enjoy an evening of fun, samplings from local restaurants & silent auction starting at 5:30pm. Live auction begins at 7pm $50 per person and corporate tables available all benefiting the school and their programs. Call St. Mary’s Catholic School for tickets and reservations (810) 329-4150

Benefit Hockey Game for Anthony Mastronardi Come watch Detroit Red Wings Alumni vs High School Senior Hockey Players on Sunday April 30th at 6p at Fraser Hockeyland 34400 Utica Road, Fraser. It’s very touching story on local boy. On December 3, 2016, Anthony Mastronardi, a junior at Dakota High School and a defenseman on the Dakota Varsity Hockey team, collided headfirst into the boards and suffered a serious spinal cord injury. Anthony has been working hard every day at the Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan (RIM). His faith, determination, and positive attitude is extremely inspiring and he has touched all those involved in his care, as well as everyone in the hockey community. All proceeds from this event will go to Anthony and his family to ensure he has all the equipment necessary to come home and continue his therapy! To purchase tickets visit www.hockeyhasheart.com select “Charity Hockey Game tickets”

SAFARI Animal Rescue on May 7th is having their 1st ever bowling fundraiser at Regal Lanes in Warren, MI. For just $20 ($15 for children 12 & under) come enjoy 3 games + shoe rental, pizza and pop! Support this non-profit foster based no kill rescue organization! Do it for the animals! For more info click HERE!