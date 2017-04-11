Michael Buble Shares Cancer Update on Son “He Has Been Brave Throughout”

Michael Buble’s actress wife Luisana Lopilato shared details about her son’s health, revealing that their 3-year-old Noah is doing well after battling cancer.

“I want to share with you that… my son is well,” she said in Spanish during a press conference in Buenos Aires on Monday for her new film — Those Who Love, Hate.

She talked about how Noah’s recovery is a long process.

“My son’s recovery is a long process as you all know and he has to continue with checkups. But we are very happy. We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow.”

Luisana also thanked fans for their love and support and added that it was her faith that made a difference.

“My faith that God had a miracle for us helped me. I became strong so my son would get better. I transmitted that to all my friends and family,” said Lopilato.

“He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us,” Buble said in a statement at the time.