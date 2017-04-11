Clay Adler: Former MTV Reality Star Commits Suicide

By: Jon Corrigan

Reality TV star Clay Adler died last month after intentionally shooting himself during a trip to the desert with friends, TMZ reports. He was 27.

Adler appeared on two seasons of MTV’s show Newport Harbor: The Real Orange County.

Authorities say Adler and his friends were shooting in the desert on March 25 when he turned the gun and shot himself in the head. He died in the hospital on March 26.

No drugs or alcohol were in his system at the time of his suicide. However, it’s reported Adler had previously struggled with mental illness.

Adler, an avid surfer, was honored by friends and family with a paddle-out in Newport Beach last weekend.

TMZ also reports Adler, who did some acting, became friends with Jennifer Lawrence when they were both starting out in Hollywood.