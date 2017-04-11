Brad Paisley Shares The Secret To A Long Marriage

April 11, 2017 6:30 AM By Rachael Hunter

Brad Paisley and his wife Kimberly recently celebrated 14 years of marriage, and though he says the “secret” to a successful marriage is different for everyone, there are a couple things he deems a necessity in a relationship.

Brad Paisley talks about the secret to long marriage. “I think the secret is to marry the right person. I mean, that’s a start, although you’re going to have ups and downs with whoever it may be. But, you’ve gotta both want the same thing. That’s a key too. You’ve both gotta be on the same page.”

Brad’s album Love and War comes out next week.

