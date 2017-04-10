Lauren Alaina Hits #1, Dan + Shay, Jana Kramer & More in ‘Weekend Celebrity Wrap Up’

The “Road Less Traveled” singer Lauren Alaina celebrated her first number 1 song this weekend! It feels good to be in that spot! Congratulations girl!!
I LOVE this from Lindsay Ell! #GirlPower
Our big show with Dan + Shay was a packed house at the Royal Oak Music Theater. So many OBSESSED fans singing along! You guys sounded amazing!
Dan + Shay LOVED every second of it!
Congratulations to Jana Kramer for receiving the Voice of Empowerment Award. The domestic abuse survivor gave a powerful speech that brought her to tears. We love you Jana! Watch video below.
Today is Maren Morris’s birthday! She shared her new obsession with boyfriend Ryan Hurd.
The Soul 2 Soul tour is off a running and getting rave reviews. Looks like this is how Faith Hill keeps that booty looking good!
This love is so beautiful!
The farewell season at The Joe came to an end last night. Lots of emotions in Detroit..
Did you have a favorite moment from the weekend?