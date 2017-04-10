Lauren Alaina Hits #1, Dan + Shay, Jana Kramer & More in ‘Weekend Celebrity Wrap Up’

The “Road Less Traveled” singer Lauren Alaina celebrated her first number 1 song this weekend! It feels good to be in that spot! Congratulations girl!!

Apparently having the number one song in the country does not make you less of a dork. Forever on the #RoadLessTraveled #ohhhhh pic.twitter.com/KiXFHAutau — Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) April 8, 2017

I LOVE this from Lindsay Ell! #GirlPower

So proud of you @Lauren_Alaina… Congrats on your first number 1!!! #roadlesstraveled pic.twitter.com/7e5pPh3QXL — Lindsay Ell (@lindsayell) April 9, 2017

Our big show with Dan + Shay was a packed house at the Royal Oak Music Theater. So many OBSESSED fans singing along! You guys sounded amazing!

It all starts with a song. Such an emotional moment in Detroit hearing our fans sing #HowNotTo with co-writer @adamhambrick on stage. 😭 pic.twitter.com/bpt7lO3h0G — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) April 10, 2017

Dan + Shay LOVED every second of it!

One of the most insane shows we have ever played. Detroit, thank you for loving country music + always throwing us the most epic party. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9OtAt3yiQU — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) April 10, 2017

Congratulations to Jana Kramer for receiving the Voice of Empowerment Award. The domestic abuse survivor gave a powerful speech that brought her to tears. We love you Jana! Watch video below.

We're so honored to present @kramergirl w the Voice of Empowerment Award at tonight's #ChampionAwards! 👏💅🏆 VIDEO: https://t.co/mVq1Fe6fie — Safe Horizon (@SafeHorizon) April 6, 2017

Today is Maren Morris’s birthday! She shared her new obsession with boyfriend Ryan Hurd.

On a road trip with @ryanhurd and we are now obsessed with the @stownpodcast . Anyone listened to it? On chapter 3! 📻 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) April 10, 2017

The Soul 2 Soul tour is off a running and getting rave reviews. Looks like this is how Faith Hill keeps that booty looking good!

This love is so beautiful!

The farewell season at The Joe came to an end last night. Lots of emotions in Detroit..

Thanks for everything. ✌🏻 Joe pic.twitter.com/UTeycS18xD — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 10, 2017

Did you have a favorite moment from the weekend?