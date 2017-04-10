Justin Moore Is Done After Four Kids

Justin Moore and his wife Kate are expecting their fourth child later this year and Justin insists that will be end of his procreating.

With three girls, many people assumed they decided to go for one more because he wanted a boy, but Justin says that’s not actually true. In fact, he says he was “happy with my girls,” but it was his wife who really wanted a son.

“She worked on me for about a year,” he says about their decision to have another one. “So, she finally got me drunk and took advantage of me.”