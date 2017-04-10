BREAKING NEWS: William Michael Morgan And Jennifer Wayne Call Off Engagement

The engagement’s off for William Michael Morgan and Runaway Jane’s Jennifer Wayne. The former couple, who announced their engagement in December, announced Friday that they won’t be getting married.

“Jennifer and I have called off our engagement,” Morgan wrote on Facebook. “We came to the mutual agreement that this is what’s best for both of us right now. Thank you for your support and respecting our privacy during this time.”

Jennifer also shared the news, and sounded a little bit angrier in her post. She shared a picture of her now ring-less finger, and added, “If you’re gonna love somebody… yeah you better love somebody, who ruins your lipstick, not your mascara.”