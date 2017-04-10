BREAKING NEWS: William Michael Morgan And Jennifer Wayne Call Off Engagement

April 10, 2017 6:26 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

The engagement’s off for William Michael Morgan and Runaway Jane’s Jennifer Wayne. The former couple, who announced their engagement in December, announced Friday that they won’t be getting married.

“Jennifer and I have called off our engagement,” Morgan wrote on Facebook. “We came to the mutual agreement that this is what’s best for both of us right now. Thank you for your support and respecting our privacy during this time.”

Jennifer also shared the news, and sounded a little bit angrier in her post. She shared a picture of her now ring-less finger, and added, “If you’re gonna love somebody… yeah you better love somebody, who ruins your lipstick, not your mascara.”

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Kid Rock Pens Linda Lee Tribute, Calls WYCDKid Rock wrote a short passage about Linda on his website and called WYCD this morning during her tribute show.
Rob Stone's Tribute to Linda Lee During ACMsRob Stone gave Linda Lee a shout out on country music's biggest stage.

Listen Live