Chris Stapleton Releasing Two Albums This Year

Chris Stapleton fans are getting not one, but two new albums this year. First, Chris will release “From A Room: Volume 1” on May 5th, two years to the day from the release of his debut album “Traveller.” He’ll then follow it up with “From A Room: Volume 2” expected out later this year.

“I’m real proud of this record,” Chris said at a gathering at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A, the inspiration behind the album title. “We made it right here in (RCA Studio A) like the last one. We camped out in here … and had a lot of fun recording things.”

The record, which once again was produced by Dave Cobb, will feature eight songs co-written by Chris, including the single “Second One To Know,” which he performed on the ACM Awards this past weekend. The album will also include a cover of Willie Nelson’s “Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning,” which appeared on his 1982 album “Always On My Mind.”

Check out the track list for “From A Room: Volume 1” below: