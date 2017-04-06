Five Picture-Perfect Places for a Picnic in Metro Detroit

Spring is finally here after a rather mild winter in the Mitten State. It’s that time of year to spruce up lawns, plant new gardens and flowers and to enjoy the rebirth of all things green and colorful. Grab the family and get out into the fresh air having a picnic around Detroit while taking in sights and making a few stops along the way. This guide will get you started on where to go first.

Belle Isle Conservancy

300 River Place Drive, Suite 2800

Detroit, MI 48207

(313) 331-7760

www.belleisleconservancy.org

Belle Isle Conservancy is arguably one of the better places in Detroit after becoming state owned and maintained. Visiting for a picnic will go beyond just food here where visitors can learn some history, visit the renovated aquarium or nature zoo and take a bike ride around the island in the middle of the Detroit River. Picnic locations are endless and you can choose a standard picnic table or find your own place to take in the Detroit and Windsor skylines.

Detroit Zoo

8450 West 10 Mile Road

Royal Oak, MI 48067

(248) 541-5717

www.detroitzoo.org

Take a stroll with the whole family, or with a loved one, and walk the lengths of the Detroit Zoo learning about the various animals the facility has. Check out events the zoo has throughout the season and plan a day but just remember, do not feed the animals unless allowed otherwise. There’s lions, penguins and giraffes to view during an educational day out.

Cadillac Square Park

662 Woodward Ave.

Detroit, MI 48226

www.detroitmi.gov/recreation

Adjacent to the ever popular Campus Martius in the heart of Detroit, Cadillac Square Park is the place to be if you’re wanting to be right downtown with access to all the city has to offer. There’s different seating to have a picnic and food trucks are frequently parked for a taste of local on-the-go eats. Campus Martius uses the space from time to time for events so keep an eye out for something that’s of interest in that area (the event link can be found here).

Detroit Institute Of Arts

5200 Woodward Ave.

Detroit, MI 48202

(313) 833-7900

www.dia.org

The Detroit Institute Of Arts is one of the top museums in the United States with some of the most exquisite works to be seen. Being such a monument, the grounds are well maintained to sit outside in the grass or find a shady tree to picnic before venturing in to see the exhibits. It’s the perfect place to bring some takeout leading up to the visit that will leave you satisfied.

Greenfield Village

20900 Oakwood Blvd.

Dearborn, MI 48124

(313) 982-6001

www.thehenryford.org

Family picnics are permitted in Greenfield Village, an extension of The Henry Ford Museum. There’s seven historic districts to visit to get a taste of America’s traditions along with fun activities for everyone. Take a Model T ride or see where Thomas Edison had his lightbulb moment. Entry fees are $26 for ages 12-61 and $19.50 for 3-11 years old. Make sure to bring extra money for treats along the way.