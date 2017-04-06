Brad Paisley’s ‘Selfie#Theinternetisforever’ Video is a Public Service Announcement

By Abby Hassler

Put that selfie stick down. Why? Because Brad Paisley just might make fun of you in his official new music video for “Selfie#Theinternetisforever.” The single comes from his upcoming album Love and War, which is set to come out April 21.

The video starts with the warning, “The following is a paid public service announcement” and provides clip after clip of embarrassing photos and videos, ranging anywhere from captured bathroom moments to poorly timed beach selfies.

Appropriately posted on social media, Paisley teases his fans, writing, “I asked and you answered. All your worst selfies in one place. Presenting the official music video for Selfie#Theinternetisforever.”

Watch the music video below.