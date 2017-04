By: Jon CorriganĀ

When I woke up this morning, I assumed it’d be an average Wednesday. Little did I know I’d have the pleasure of videotaping Steve Grunwald getting pepper sprayed.

WYCD’s morning show co-host took part in this seemingly cruel and unusual stunt as part of his reserve officer training for the Wayne County Regional Police Academy at Schoolcraft College in Livonia.

We hope you enjoy it as much as we did.