Luke Bryan Makes Billboard History

April 5, 2017 7:49 AM By Chuck Edwards

Luke Bryan tops both the Billboard Country Airplay and Country Aircheck charts this week with “Fast.” The feat makes Luke the only artist in the 27-year history of the Billboard Country Airplay chart to chart six Number One singles from an album. The superstar’s Kill The Lights album bests his own history as Tailgates & Tanlines generated five chart-topping singles.

  • “Fast,” co-written by Luke, Rodney Clawson and Luke Laird, also becomes his 18th career Number One single.
  • Luke will launch his Huntin’ Fishin’ And Lovin’ Every Day tour on May 5th with the first of two shows in Nashville.
  • Luke’s previous chart-toppers from Kill The Lights includes “Kick The Dust Up,” “Strip It Down,” “Home Alone Tonight,” “Huntin’ Fishin’ & Lovin’ Everyday” and “Move.”

 

