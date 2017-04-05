Luke Bryan Makes Billboard History

Luke Bryan tops both the Billboard Country Airplay and Country Aircheck charts this week with “Fast.” The feat makes Luke the only artist in the 27-year history of the Billboard Country Airplay chart to chart six Number One singles from an album. The superstar’s Kill The Lights album bests his own history as Tailgates & Tanlines generated five chart-topping singles.
- “Fast,” co-written by Luke, Rodney Clawson and Luke Laird, also becomes his 18th career Number One single.
- Luke will launch his Huntin’ Fishin’ And Lovin’ Every Day tour on May 5th with the first of two shows in Nashville.
- Luke’s previous chart-toppers from Kill The Lights includes “Kick The Dust Up,” “Strip It Down,” “Home Alone Tonight,” “Huntin’ Fishin’ & Lovin’ Everyday” and “Move.”