Thomas Rhett Takes A Dip At ACM Afterparty With Luke Bryan

April 4, 2017 5:51 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Thomas Rhett certainly had a huge night at the ACM Awards, taking home trophies for Song of the Year and Male Artist of the Year. So, how did he celebrate? Well, apparently he took a late night dip.

Thomas shared video on Instagram of he and Luke Bryan stripping down to their boxers and taking the plunge at an ACM afterparty. Thomas captioned the video, “Sometimes you just jump in the pool with @lukebryan after the ACM’s.”

  • ONE MORE THING! While Thomas was happy with his Male Vocalist of the Year win, he certainly wasn’t expecting it. Although he admits he may have been selling himself short, he just didn’t think he had a chance considering his competition. He notes, “all the people in that category are people that I respect and look up to more than anybody else in the world and those people have made me want to be a better singer.”
