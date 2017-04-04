Linda Lee Tribute Show

We want to thank EVERYONE that called, texted, tweeted and shared their Linda Lee stories with us after the devastating news came out the we lost our beloved Indian Princess.

Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald put together a tribute show to honor Linda and they talked with some of her favorite artists. Kid Rock called in to talk about Linda and his memories. Kid Rock also stated that in June, when Linda is inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, He will be inducting her!

One of Linda’s other favorites was Randy Owen from Alabama. With everything Randy has done for St. Jude, Linda and he had a passion for saving the children from deadly diseases.

Jeff Young, Linda’s husband called in to thank everyone for their support. They also talked with Linda’s daughter, Gina, who was very appreciative of the support and love from the WYCD Nation.

Here is the whole show if you missed it.