WYCD’s Linda Lee Dies After Cancer Battle, Remembered For Positivity [More]

Linda Lee Tribute Show

April 4, 2017 8:22 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

We want to thank EVERYONE that called, texted, tweeted and shared their Linda Lee stories with us after the devastating news came out the we lost our beloved Indian Princess.

Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald put together a tribute show to honor Linda and they talked with some of her favorite artists. Kid Rock called in to talk about Linda and his memories. Kid Rock also stated that in June, when Linda is inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, He will be inducting her!

One of Linda’s other favorites was Randy Owen from Alabama. With everything Randy has done for St. Jude, Linda and he had a passion for saving the children from deadly diseases.

Jeff Young, Linda’s husband called in to thank everyone for their support. They also talked with Linda’s daughter, Gina, who was very appreciative of the support and love from the WYCD Nation.

Here is the whole show if you missed it.

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Kid Rock Pens Linda Lee Tribute, Calls WYCDKid Rock wrote a short passage about Linda on his website and called WYCD this morning during her tribute show.
Rob Stone's Tribute to Linda Lee During ACMsRob Stone gave Linda Lee a shout out on country music's biggest stage.

Listen Live