Jerrod Niemann just dropped the video for his latest single, the ballad “God Made A Woman.” The clip, shot in Marfa, Texas, features images of a desolate landscape, with a woman in a long white gown appearing out of nowhere, a role played by the singer’s wife Morgan.

Fans can catch Jerrod singing the song live this spring and summer. He has several upcoming shows, with is next set for Saturday in Pittsburg, Kansas.