Detroit Tigers Honor Late Owner With ‘Mr. I’ Cut Into Outfield Grass

It was back in February we reported the passing of 87-year old Mike Ilitch—the owner of both the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers.

And while you may have forgotten the Detroit Tigers, they have shown the depth of their memory with an incredibly fitting tribute to their late owner for the upcoming season by cutting his nickname, “Mr. I,” into the outfield grass at Comerica Park.

The tribute is expected to be in place Friday when the Tigers play the Boston Red Sox in their 2017 home opener.

Comerica Park pays tribute to Mike Ilitch with Mr. I cut into the grass. pic.twitter.com/SDgsLkrbzJ — Roop Raj (@rooprajfox2) April 3, 2017

And that my friend is the definition of an “Angel in the Outfield.”