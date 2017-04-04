Brothers Osborne Still Processing ACM Wins

Brothers Osborne are still trying to get used to the fact that they won two ACM Awards Sunday night (New Vocal Duo of the Year and Vocal Duo of the Year), with John Osborne admitting backstage that it takes him awhile “to process stuff like this,” adding, “I don’t know if we ever will.”

As for where they’ll put their two trophies, they’re not quite sure. John says they’ll probably have to build something to display them in, although TJ Osborne admits it’s a bit narcissistic to have them on display, but he doesn’t want it to look like he’s not appreciative. TJ notes, “there’s a whole like mental acrobatics on what you do with these things.”