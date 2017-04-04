WYCD’s Linda Lee Dies After Cancer Battle, Remembered For Positivity [More]

Brothers Osborne Still Processing ACM Wins

April 4, 2017 5:54 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Brothers Osborne are still trying to get used to the fact that they won two ACM Awards Sunday night (New Vocal Duo of the Year and Vocal Duo of the Year), with John Osborne admitting backstage that it takes him awhile “to process stuff like this,” adding, “I don’t know if we ever will.”

As for where they’ll put their two trophies, they’re not quite sure. John says they’ll probably have to build something to display them in, although TJ Osborne admits it’s a bit narcissistic to have them on display, but he doesn’t want it to look like he’s not appreciative. TJ notes, “there’s a whole like mental acrobatics on what you do with these things.”

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Kid Rock Pens Linda Lee Tribute, Calls WYCDKid Rock wrote a short passage about Linda on his website and called WYCD this morning during her tribute show.
Rob Stone's Tribute to Linda Lee During ACMsRob Stone gave Linda Lee a shout out on country music's biggest stage.

Listen Live