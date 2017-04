By: Jon Corrigan

The 2017 WYCD Hoedown may officially take place Friday, June 30 at DTE Energy Music Theatre, but Downtown Detroit is going to be rockin’ the night before.

A Thousand Horses, with special guests Jacob Davis, Matt Austin and Kat Beal, will before a free show in the epicenter of Downtown Detroit: Campus Martius.

The show will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 29.

This event is brought to you by 99.5 WYCD, Quicken Loans, RAM Trucks and Greektown Casino.