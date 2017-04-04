A Michigan City Makes List Of The Top 5 Best Beer Cities In America

While beer lovers don’t need a special day to enjoy their favorite brewski, Friday is actually National Beer Day, and while it isn’t hard to get great brews everywhere, apparently there are some areas of the country where things are much better for those who love a nice sudsy pint.

A new study looked at business data in metro areas to find the best cities to celebrate National Beer Day, looking at which locations have the most beer retailers and breweries, including craft and microbrews, per 10,000 residents. And it seems if you want to get the best beer experience you’ll want to head to Bend, Oregon, which has been named the Best U.S. City for Beer Lovers, with 1.54 beer-related businesses per capita.

Top Beer Cities In The U.S.