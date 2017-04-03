Kid Rock Pens Linda Lee Tribute, Calls WYCD Morning Show to Share Memories

By: Jon Corrigan

It was a bittersweet Monday at WYCD. Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald honored Linda Lee by dedicating their entire morning show to her memory, with country artists calling in to share their favorite Linda moments. However, one artist’s phone call was particularly important.

Kid Rock was Linda Lee’s all-time favorite artist, and over the course of her 20 year career, the two had become good friends. Not long after hearing the news of Linda’s passing last Friday following a seven-month cancer battle, the Detroit rocker penned a tribute to her on his website. He titled the post “F*** Cancer.”

“It breaks my heart to hear of my friend and WYCD radio personality Linda Lee has passed on. She was always so positive, happy and full of life. She always made me smile and feel good by telling me what a big fan she was (and would insist on proving it by sending me pics of posters of me prominently displayed in her home! – sorry Jeff!!!) She always treated me with respect and we shared a lot of laughs when interviewing me or texting (especially in this day and age of “I gotcha”) Rock On Linda, from your friend and FAN.”

Rock called WYCD this morning during Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald’s four-hour tribute to our former colleague and shared a few Linda Lee anecdotes.

He also revealed plans to speak on her behalf when she is posthumously inducted into the Country Radio Hall of Fame this June in Nashville.