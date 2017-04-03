WYCD’s Linda Lee Dies After Cancer Battle, Remembered For Positivity [More]

Comedian Mike Epps Slapped by Kangaroo During Show at Joe Louis Arena

April 3, 2017 10:08 AM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

Mike Epps, a stand-up comedian and actor, best known for his role in The Hangover, was slapped in the face by a kangaroo onstage during a show at Joe Louis Arena on Friday.

This comes just days after the very same kangaroo, which belong to Javon Stacks of Exotic Zoo, a traveling educational animal show, was see on a leash in Detroit’s University District.

Video from the incident shows Epps pulling on the animal’s harness while dancing behind it. The kangaroo then swung its arm at the comedian’s head, causing Epps to scurry away.

People are now citing Epps for animal cruelty.

 

