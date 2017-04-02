WYCD’s Linda Lee Dies After Cancer Battle, Remembered For Positivity [More]

Rob Stone Pays Tribute to Linda Lee Onstage During the ACM Awards

April 2, 2017 10:29 PM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan

It was an emotional weekend for your friends at WYCD. Following the loss of our beloved Linda Lee on Friday evening, we headed into ACMs weekend with heavy hearts.

Linda Lee, who bravely battled cancer for seven months, was trying hard to get healthy enough to make the trip to Las Vegas to accept her first Academy of Country Music award as a major market personality on Saturday. Co-host Rob Stone accepted the award on her behalf.

Rob stuck around for the televised portion of the award ceremony on Sunday, sharing the stage with Jake Owen, to present the ACM for vocal group of the year (which Little Big Town took home).

Making the most of his opportunity, Rob paid a heartfelt tribute to Linda on country music’s biggest stage.

Watch the clip below:

