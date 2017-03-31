Watch Chris Janson Talk Fatherhood with Thomas Rhett

By Radio.com Staff

These days, Thomas Rhett is one of the biggest stars in country music, and most people want to talk to him about his career, and his recent hit “Die a Happy Man.” But his long time buddy, singer/songwriter Chris Janson had something else on his mind. Janson was interviewing him for Radio.com affiliate station KMLE in Phoenix at the ACM Awards’ Radio Row. the number one reason I’m proud of him for is not that he’s a star, it’s because he’s about to be a father.

Janson said that he was proud of his friend: “The number one reason I’m proud of him for is not that he’s a star, it’s because he’s about to be a father.”

“Not that that was the first thing you wanted me to bring up today! But I will tell you, it’s going to change your life. This is a good Christian man right here!”

Rhett explained his big life change to Janson: “My wife and I tried [to have a baby] for a little while, and nothing happened, and we’ve always had a heart for adopting. Lauren’s mom is adopted and we always knew that we would adopt at one point so we just did it first. We have been in the adoption process for about a year, and then while we were in Africa finalizing a lot of stuff, we found out we were pregnant. Kind of the ultimate cliche.”

Janson a father and stepfather, said, “I’m telling you: as far as dad-hood is concerned… thanks for being a good human. That’s really a noble thing. The adoption thing on top of being pregnant is just amazing.”

Thomas Rhett is nominated for two ACM Awards: Best Male Vocalist and for Song of the Year for “Die a Happy Man.” See if he wins this Sunday night, April 2: the ACM Awards air on CBS at 8 pm ET.