Lady Antebellum Release Cover Art & Track List For “Heart Break”

Lady Antebellum will headline the WYCD Hoedown on June 30th, which will be just a couple of weeks after they release their new album!! Yesterday, Lady A just released the cover art and track list for their upcoming album “Heart Break,” which is set to drop June 9th.

The band decided to take a different approach to working on the album, renting houses in both Florida and southern California, with them all working and living together under the same roof.

“When we started working on this record, the goal was to give ourselves some space from the day to day,” Hillary Scott shares. “Surrounding ourselves in a new environment with sunny beaches and warm weather really helped free our minds to focus solely on our art.”

“Being together every day, living in a house together, that was the special ingredient this time,” Dave Haywood says, while Charles Kelley adds, “This record is really our story. They have a universal feel to them, but there’s a lot of our personal stories here.”

Check out the “Heart Break” track list below:

“Heart Break” “You Look Good” “Somebody Else’s Heart” “This City” “Hurt” “Army” “Think About You” “Good Time To Be Alive” “Big Love in a Small Town” “Stars” “Teenage Heart” “Home” “Famous”