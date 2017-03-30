Roxanne’s ACM Awards Favorite: “I’m Hoping She’s the Shocker of the Night!’

By: Roxanne Steele

The ACMs air this Sunday night on CBS. A lot eyes will be on newcomer Maren Morris who’s having one hell of a year since since she walked the carpet last year at the ACMs. For those early believers in Morris (that would be) I’m not surprised by the success she’s having. I knew that girl was a superstar the moment she walked into WYCD and played a few songs of us. This was before ‘My Church’ impacted the world back in early Jan 2016. I’ve met her a few times but the first time is always special!

It was an absolute pleasure to meet @marenmorris today @995wycd! She's going to be a superstar!!!! A post shared by Roxanne (@djroxannesteele) on Jan 6, 2016 at 2:47pm PST

She’s already picked up New Female Vocalist of the Year and now she’s competing with the big girls like Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert along with Kelsea Ballerini and Kasey Musgraves for Female Vocalist of the Year. Morris is also with the big dogs for Album of the Year going up against Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert. Her debut single ‘My Church’ is also up for Single Record of the Year! With BIG songs like Tim McGraw Humble and Kind, and Florida Georgia Line H.O.L.Y and Miranda Lambert Vice, it’s gonna be interesting to see who win!

Out of all of those nominations I honestly think she has a shot to win Album of the Year and trust me, I know that’s a big one to win! Her debut album Hero is UNBELIEVABLE! I just love her style, her voice, the message in her songs and songwriting. It’s a fun album, and a strong debut for a new country artist. Karen Morris is the real deal. I’m hoping she’s the shocker of the night! #TeamMorris

Good luck to Maren Morris this Sunday night! I’m sure she will have her love Ryan Hurd by her side.

Let’s jam out to Maren Morris! This girl kills it with this performance!!

This song brings me to tears….. just a related song.

This is one of my favorite songs on her album Hero… Sugar!