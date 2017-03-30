Randy Travis Takes A Huge Step In Recovery

Randy Travis’ recovery from a stroke in 2013 is a slow process, but his wife Mary says he recently reached a new milestone. In case you missed it, Mary says the legendary singer recently recognized a word, which is a big step.

“We were coming out of Memphis and overhead was a sign, ‘Nashville’ and he was over in the passenger seat and went, ‘woo hoo’ and he pointed up and he said, ‘Nashville,’” Mary tells CNN. “I just sat over there in the driver’s seat and cried because I knew then that he read that sign, and he recognized the word, and then he said it. That’s a huge thing. Huge for us.”

And while Randy is still working on regaining his speech, he still hopes to one day get his voice back. When ask if he has future plans to record music again, he replied, “Yeah, yeah, yeah.”