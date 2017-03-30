Joe Nichols to Perform in Mount Clemens for WYCD’s Vets Returning Home Show

March 30, 2017 4:45 AM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

Joe Nichols is coming to Metro Detroit to honor our military veterans this May.

As part WYCD’s Vet’s Returning Home Country Concert Series,  Nichols, along with special guests Ray and Joey Vee, will perform at the Emerald Theatre in Mount Clemens on Saturday, May 6.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at www.etix.com, the Emerald Theatre box office and all etix outlets.

This event is sponsored by Mike Riehl’s Roseville Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM and RAM Trucks.

