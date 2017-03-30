Here are The New Emojis Coming This Summer

March 30, 2017 7:12 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Get ready, Emojipedia has shared a list of potential new smartphone emoji that will be released this summer, and ten of them are food. So why do we need more food emojis? To help us express ourselves without actually saying anything, of course.

Besides a new crop of food emojis, there are also new character emojis. Vampires, Frankenstein, Mermaids, Wizards, Genies and Elves.

For all you pregnant ladies out there, a new pregnant emoji is coming your way!

Here are the emoji coming our way next season:

emoji Here are The New Emojis Coming This Summer

New Emoji coming this season. Original sample images on this page are © 2017 Emojipedia

 

