Two Major Networks Want to Bring American Idol Back!

March 29, 2017 11:59 AM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: American Idol, FOX, NBC

It hasn’t even been that long but talks of Idol returning are in the works.  TMZ is reporting that NBC and FOX are fighting over “American Idol” and that a bidding war is taking place.

NBC wants to have the show to balance out “The Voice” with another singing show.  If that happens ‘The Voice’ would scale back from twice a year to one season. That apparently would work better for the busy coach Adam Levine.

As for FOX, which only cancelled “Idol” because it was getting too expensive to do, wants to bring it back with a less pricey panel of judges.  Rumor is Ryan Seacrest may return as host.  Duh….  you can’t have Idol without Seacrest!!  I’m sure there’s lots of judges to choose from even though I personally would miss Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez.

So what do you think of this?  Do you want to see American Idol back?  Time will tell if this even happens at all.

Let’s have a Trent Harmon moment who was the final winner of Idol and our country star coming to the 2017 Hoedown!

